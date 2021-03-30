Activists call on President Biden to “Cancel Trump’s Border wall”

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Many political leaders and activists will hold a virtual press conference calling on President Biden to permanently end President Trump’s border wall.

Biden’s 60-day review period of the border wall contracts which was established by a proclamation on Jan. 20 ended on Mar. 21′ however the administration has yet to announce permanent action that would cancel the contracts.

In response, members of congress, the Not Another Foot supporters, and the No Border Wall Coalition are working to keep the Biden administration focused on the needs of border communities which they believe are withdrawing all land confiscation cases, restoring legal protection of U.S. Citizens waived through the Real ID act and restoring the ecosystem destroyed by the construction.

That conference will take place this afternoon at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.