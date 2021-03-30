Advertisement

Activists call on President Biden to “Cancel Trump’s Border wall”

As part of his campaign promise, Biden said if elected he would halt construction on the border wall
File photo: No Border Wall Coalition holds peaceful protest in downtown Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Many political leaders and activists will hold a virtual press conference calling on President Biden to permanently end President Trump’s border wall.

Biden’s 60-day review period of the border wall contracts which was established by a proclamation on Jan. 20 ended on Mar. 21′ however the administration has yet to announce permanent action that would cancel the contracts.

In response, members of congress, the Not Another Foot supporters, and the No Border Wall Coalition are working to keep the Biden administration focused on the needs of border communities which they believe are withdrawing all land confiscation cases, restoring legal protection of U.S. Citizens waived through the Real ID act and restoring the ecosystem destroyed by the construction.

That conference will take place this afternoon at 3 p.m.

