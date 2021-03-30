Agents find bundles of marijuana in vehicle by the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find over 300 pounds of drugs inside a vehicle down by the river.

The discovery was made on Monday, Mar. 29 when agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black-colored SUV.

The driver refused to stop and sent agents on a chase that ended near the riverbanks.

The driver got out and swam across the river into Mexico leaving the vehicle behind.

Agents searched the vehicle and found five bundles of marijuana which had an estimated street value of $257,520.

