Agents find over two-dozen individuals inside trailer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Agents find over two dozen undocumented immigrants during an alleged human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The discovery was made on Mar. 26 when a tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted agents to concealed narcotics or humans inside.

After searching the trailer, agents found 29 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The undocumented immigrants and the driver, a U.S. Citizen were both apprehended and taken into Border Patrol custody.

