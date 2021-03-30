Agents seize several bundles of marijuana near the river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Several bundles of drugs are seized by Border Patrol agents in northwest Laredo.

The seizure happened on Friday, Mar. 26 when agents received a tip regarding suspicious material near the Rio Grande.

When agents approached the area, several people abandoned the bundles and swam across the river to Mexico.

Agents managed to apprehend one of the individuals and seize 216 pounds of marijuana.

Agents seized $173,000 worth of marijuana and the juvenile was turned over to Mexican immigration officials.

