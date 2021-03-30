Agreement announced between Gateway Clinic and Mexican Consulate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An agreement signed on Monday between the Mexican Consul and Gateway Clinic will help provide preventative services to the community.

With this agreement, Gateway staff will start providing services at the health station located at the Mexican consulate and the services are open to anybody needing help.

“With the new partnership with gateway community, next Monday they are going to take care of the Ventanilla De Salud, the health station,” said Juan Carlos Mendoza. “It’s a preventative program and it’s open to any person regardless the nationality and migratory status.”

The health station will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 in the morning until one in the afternoon.

The Mexican Consulate is located at 1612 Farragut Street.

