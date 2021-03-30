Asylum seekers waiting in Nuevo Laredo shelters

Advertisement

Asylum seekers
Asylum seekers(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In news from our sister city, many are waiting their turn to enter the United States in Nuevo Laredo.

Many of those part of the Migrant Protection Protocols program have been waiting at migrant shelters for months.

Some have been waiting for nearly two years while others have returned back to their country or other regions in Mexico.

The head of the temporary shelter for migrants in Nuevo Laredo say they are expecting an influx of MPP recipients to arrive in the next few days.

