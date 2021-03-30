Border Patrol rescues distressed woman in Encinal

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescue a woman who was found among a group of people who allegedly crossed into the country illegally.

Above is the video of the agent carrying the woman last Tuesday.

Agents responded to suspicious activity in a ranch south of Encinal.

There they found a group of 11 people in the brushes.

The woman was apparently suffering from seizures. She was treated by a paramedic and refused further medical attention.

Agents continued to monitor her medical condition until she recovered after which she was processed accordingly.

