Advertisement

Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

By KCNC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KCNC) - A 12-year-old boy from Colorado is in critical condition after reportedly trying the “Blackout Challenge” seen on TikTok that dares people to choke themselves until they lose consciousness.

Joshua Haileyesus, like many 12-year-old boys, loves soccer and video games, but he stood out, even with a twin brother, thanks to his passion for the Army. He also was showing signs early on he might make a great church pastor.

“He’s a fighter. I can see him fighting. I’m praying for him every day,” said Joshua’s father, Haileyesus Zeryihun. “It’s just heartbreaking to see him laying on the bed.”

Joshua’s twin brother found him unconscious in the bathroom March 22. The family thinks he was trying to choke himself with a shoelace, possibly as part of a challenge to see how long he could hold his breath.

Doctors have told the family Joshua is brain dead and that they need to prepare to say goodbye.

“Told me the bad news that he’s not going to survive, he’s not going to make it,” Zeryihun said. “I was begging them on the floor, pleading to see if they can give me some time, not to give up on him. If I just give up on him, I feel like I’m just walking away from my son.”

Joshua’s father says that a few days before he was found, Joshua bragged to his brother he was able to hold his breath for a minute. The family hopes their story will inspire others to talk about any potential games out there that could seriously hurt another child.

“I’m paying the price right now. I’m living the life, and I hate for other parents to go through this,” Zeryihun said.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel
Law enforcement searches for missing person
File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Lake Casa Blanca extends days and hours of operation
33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
DPS recovers stolen vehicle
DPS recovers stolen vehicle during traffic stop
Source: AP
Accident reported on US 83 N, six miles north of SH44

Latest News

The family thinks the boy was trying the "Blackout Challenge" seen on Tiktok that dares people...
Family warns about TikTok challenge that left 12-year-old in critical condition
File photo
Immigration debate continues during city council
Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced...
400 homes evacuated, Rushmore closed amid South Dakota fires
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Derek Chauvin's trial begins with George Floyd's final moments