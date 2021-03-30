Council plans on moving forward with reopening city

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A presentation by City of Laredo Health Department director, Richard Chamberlain, on Laredo’s latest COVID numbers show that the city is ready to move forward in openings.

Currently, we are in stage one, but according to Chamberlain the numbers are so good city officials say we can go from stage one to stage three, bypassing stage two.

For the most part, stage two and three consist of sports tournaments in park fields, public pools, splash pads, outdoor concerts, and even the opening of Uni-Trade Stadium.

On Tuesday night, KGNS will have much more on decisions made as well as more details on what you will soon be able to do.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.