DC-10 tanker plane uses airport for refueling

A DC-10 tanker aircraft is currently landing in the Laredo Airport to reload water and fuel to alleviate wildfires in Mexico
DC-10 Tanker Aircraft takes off from Laredo International Airport
DC-10 Tanker Aircraft takes off from Laredo International Airport(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has announced that a DC-10 tanker aircraft has been operating at the airport to help alleviate the wildfires happening across the border.

The operation started on Saturday, Mar. 27, and the Laredo International Airport has been assisting firefighters with their efforts by allowing the plane to reload on water and fuel.

Aircraft personnel is working closely with Signature Flight Support to resolve this issue.

The timeframe of the operation is determined depending on the time of the wildfires.

The city would like to thank Arturo Garcia, the Utilities Director for his assistance on the project and for providing a water meter for the fire crews.

