Go the distance with Walk Across Texas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local organization is helping you Walk Across Texas, one step at a time.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to walk all the way across the lone star state to take part in this program.

You don’t need a gym membership or fancy equipment to better your health. All you need is a little bit of time out of your day to get outside and move your feet.

Better Living for Texans is an education agency that is part of the Texas A&M AgriLife extension service. Their mission is to help the community live longer and healthier lives.

Their services are for everybody, but are especially important for those who lack the resources to learn these things on their own.

”So a lot of people think that, you know, if I eat healthy that means I have to spend a lot of money, and that’s not necessarily the truth,” said Genesis Hernandez. “We work with SNAP eligible or SNAP recipient audiences to teach them that they can eat better with a budget, that they can improve their nutrition, and to improve their quality of life.”

Genesis Hernandez with Better Living for Texans empowers Webb County through teaching the community about proper nutrition and the importance of exercise.

Their programs are all research based and include meal planning, budgeting, and physical exercise, free of charge.

One of those programs being Walk Across Texas, which challenges the community to go outside and rack up those miles, all while staying connected.

”So it’ll be a virtual program, and we’ll have a Facebook that you can join. So it’s going to run for eight weeks, and we’re gonna be posting live workouts, relevant tips, recipes, and conducting food demonstrations.”

The objective of Walk Across Texas is that starting on April first, participants will begin walking and log their miles every day. The goal is to make physical activity a part of everyone’s daily life.

Of course, they understand that mental health is just as important as physical health, and that the two go hand in hand.

“With the pandemic happening, a lot of us have been a lot more passive, we’ve been spending more time at home we’ve been stress eating. But the thing about our curriculums and the Walk Across Texas program is that we’re gonna offer you tips and tricks to kind of improve your mental health as well and also improve your eating habits.”

They will also throw in some friendly competition, with prizes given at the end of the eight weeks, including a Fitbit for the person who walks the most miles.

Whether you win or not, just be sure to enjoy the journey along the way.

Better Living for Texans goal is to encourage as many people, of all fitness levels to get out and get active. No matter how far you go, every movement is a move towards the right direction.

The deadline to register will be Wednesday, March 31st and you can register on the Better Living for Texans Facebook page, or you can click here.

