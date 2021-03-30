Injured teen heals after car crash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 16-year-old paralyzed in a car crash during February’s winter storm is amazing doctors with his recovery, thanks to technology.

The star high school athlete from Laredo injured his spine after the car he was traveling in flipped over.

Ernie Martinez was severely impacted by what transpired by accident just a few weeks ago. The winter arctic blast in Laredo left him without a leg to stand on, but that didn’t keep him from fighting back.

“We were getting out of work, and was a little late- it was about one in the morning and it was the time of the storm when the storm was coming- so when I picked him up,” said Ronald Vance. “We hit black ice in the road and it started to spin us, and we spinned out of the road into a ditch and we started to roll over.”

Ronald Vance has been focused on only one thing: his son’s recovery.

“Everything is hard, but it’s getting better, easier,” said Ernie. “The more I do it- just like in the hospital- everything was had, but it got easier as we went along.”

“He got a spine injury- his lungs, his broken leg, his broken spine, it was a really bad injury,” said Ronald. “I didn’t think he’d pull through. I’m just very blessed and thankfully god with the miracles and he’s worked for, we have him right now and he’s alive.”

This past February, Ernie woke up at the university hospital in San Antonio with the determination to preserve, within seven days he miraculously began to show signs of recovery.

“It’s a miracle, I’m just so thankful my baby is still here with us.”

After the use of innovative medical equipment, he was welcomed home with a caravan of supporters.

The teen was treated at a one of kind treatment center in south Texas, allowing severely injured children to accomplish the impossible.

“He’s a fighter and always a champion and I know he’s trying to do everything to walk again. God does miracles.”

Martinez was never expected to walk again.

The blackout during the winter storm is one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

Last week, Texas officials raised the death toll to at least 111 people, nearly doubling the state’s initial tally.

The Martinez family credits their faith and determination to the positive outcome.

