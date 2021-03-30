Laredo youngsters compete at the USA Boxing National Tournament

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week brings the USA Boxing National Championships over in Louisiana where Laredo has six youngsters climbing between the ropes -- including three siblings.

For the past year or so, the Aleman twins have been putting in work at the Guns and Hoses Boxing Gym getting ready for the moment they get to take on the best the country has to offer.

Kaylee Aleman, competing in the 110 lbs intermediate division, likes training in a familiar atmosphere. “I like training with my brother and sister. I like that we do it as a team.”

For the youngest of the three, Carlos tells us his style is one that’s all out from the time the bell rings. He shared his strategy. “I go non-stop until the round finishes.”

For the three, the grind of being together and getting better at a sport they love is what keeps them going. That, along with the feeling of having that arm raised in victory after the final round.

Kaylee reflected on all the moments it took to get here. “I feel very grateful because I tried my best and work hard.”

Her sister, Kendra, agreed and looked forward to competing. “I want to try my best and win, it would feel so great to win.”

Meanwhile, Carlos had a similar aspiration, saying, “I’m excited and I’m going to try and win.”

So far, both Carlos and Kendra have seen their tournaments come to an end as they fall in their first trip to the national tournament. However, Kaylee still has a chance to bring home gold with her bout on Tuesday, March 30th.

For Baby Joey’s Gym, Emilio Garcia picked up a win yesterday and moves into the semifinals of his bracket.

