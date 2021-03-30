Last days of March

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Looks like those 90s are making a comeback before we end the month of March.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out nice and fresh in the 60s and see a high of about 92 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will cool down on Wednesday, as we expecting highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and a slight chance of rain.

This is not a joke, we will start April in the 50s and see highs in the low 70s, making for a perfect spring-like day.

As we progress into the weekend, temperatures will warm up, but will stay below the 90-degree mark.

For Good Friday, it will be a good day, as we expect lows in the upper 50s and a high of 75 degrees.

Things will stay about the same for Saturday and for Easter Sunday we’ll see a nice warm day in the 80s.

By Monday of next week, we could see the 90s make a comeback, until then, enjoy the cooler conditions!

