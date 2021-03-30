Advertisement

Last days of March

One day in the 90s
Tuesday temperatures in the 90s
Tuesday temperatures in the 90s(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Looks like those 90s are making a comeback before we end the month of March.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out nice and fresh in the 60s and see a high of about 92 degrees by the afternoon.

Things will cool down on Wednesday, as we expecting highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s and a slight chance of rain.

This is not a joke, we will start April in the 50s and see highs in the low 70s, making for a perfect spring-like day.

As we progress into the weekend, temperatures will warm up, but will stay below the 90-degree mark.

For Good Friday, it will be a good day, as we expect lows in the upper 50s and a high of 75 degrees.

Things will stay about the same for Saturday and for Easter Sunday we’ll see a nice warm day in the 80s.

By Monday of next week, we could see the 90s make a comeback, until then, enjoy the cooler conditions!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel
Law enforcement searches for missing person
File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Lake Casa Blanca extends days and hours of operation
DPS recovers stolen vehicle
DPS recovers stolen vehicle during traffic stop
Source: AP
Accident reported on US 83 N, six miles north of SH44
Officers seize nearly 100,000 in cash
CBP officers seize over $91,000 in cash

Latest News

Nice cool day followed by some heat and rain
The return of winter
Everybody's working for the weekend!
Welcome to the good life!
Dust in the breeze
Candle in the wind
A spring of hope
You must believe in spring