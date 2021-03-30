Advertisement

Local heroes honored on National Vietnam Veteran’s Day

Nearly 50 Vietnam veterans united Monday morning at North Central Park’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial, remembering a long-fought battle.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Approximately 2.7 million service members served in Vietnam and more than 58,000 lost their lives.

On Monday, we thank those who fought for our county and remember those who never returned home to their families.

Nearly 50 Vietnam veterans united Monday morning at North Central Park’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial, remembering a long-fought battle.

Many “thank you’s” from community members led to one sentiment:

“Slowly now, we’re starting to feel accepted, after 40 years,” said Samuel Ayala. “It’s nice.”

On March 29, 1973 the final combat units withdrew from Vietnam.

Decades later, the brave patriots who remain stand for what they call a “long overdue recognition.”

“The Vietnam have always been forgotten,” said Douglas Alford. “They’re the last one in because they way they came back from service, they were not treated properly they were not recognized as they should be.”

Some veterans look back on what they remember as an unwelcoming time after the war.

”I do recall very clearly when I first got in a civilian plane, the lady sitting next to me asked me, ‘where you coming from?’ I said, ‘Vietnam,’” said Ayala. “She started cussing.”

Feeling like they have support from their own country now, those dark memories are what they wish to put behind them.

“I feel great,” said Jesus A. Segovia. “I served 13 months in Vietnam, thank God I made it back. A lot of my friends didn’t.”

“I’m proud of it,” said Alford. “I’m very proud of being a veteran in the United States Navy.”

Those who are no longer with us, along with those present on Monday who served between November 1955 and may 1975 continue to be remembered.

Veterans recognized on Monday received a recognition pin by the area Health Education Center.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Lake Casa Blanca extends days and hours of operation
Law enforcement searching on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel
Law enforcement searches for missing person
33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
DPS recovers stolen vehicle
DPS recovers stolen vehicle during traffic stop
GOP in Laredo
No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”

Latest News

Agreement announced between Gateway Clinic and Mexican Consulate
Agreement announced between Gateway Clinic and Mexican Consulate
Law enforcement searching on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel
Law enforcement searches for missing person
Cuellar defends speaking out on migrant issues
Cuellar defends speaking out on migrant situation
Sinkhole reported at Union Pacific Boulevard
Sinkhole reported at Union Pacific Boulevard