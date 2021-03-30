Local heroes honored on National Vietnam Veteran’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Approximately 2.7 million service members served in Vietnam and more than 58,000 lost their lives.

On Monday, we thank those who fought for our county and remember those who never returned home to their families.

Nearly 50 Vietnam veterans united Monday morning at North Central Park’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial, remembering a long-fought battle.

Many “thank you’s” from community members led to one sentiment:

“Slowly now, we’re starting to feel accepted, after 40 years,” said Samuel Ayala. “It’s nice.”

On March 29, 1973 the final combat units withdrew from Vietnam.

Decades later, the brave patriots who remain stand for what they call a “long overdue recognition.”

“The Vietnam have always been forgotten,” said Douglas Alford. “They’re the last one in because they way they came back from service, they were not treated properly they were not recognized as they should be.”

Some veterans look back on what they remember as an unwelcoming time after the war.

”I do recall very clearly when I first got in a civilian plane, the lady sitting next to me asked me, ‘where you coming from?’ I said, ‘Vietnam,’” said Ayala. “She started cussing.”

Feeling like they have support from their own country now, those dark memories are what they wish to put behind them.

“I feel great,” said Jesus A. Segovia. “I served 13 months in Vietnam, thank God I made it back. A lot of my friends didn’t.”

“I’m proud of it,” said Alford. “I’m very proud of being a veteran in the United States Navy.”

Those who are no longer with us, along with those present on Monday who served between November 1955 and may 1975 continue to be remembered.

Veterans recognized on Monday received a recognition pin by the area Health Education Center.

