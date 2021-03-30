Advertisement

Mexico outraged after Salvadoran woman dies in custody

Victoria Esperanza Salazar screamed as the female police office knelt on her back to handcuff her
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Many are outrage in Mexico after a Salvadoran woman died in police custody.

A prosecutor said four police officers, three males and one female, will be charged with murder after an autopsy confirmed a police officer broke the woman’s neck.

Victoria Esperanza Salazar screamed as the female police office knelt on her back to handcuff her.

She was accused of disturbing the peace.

One witness said police treated her like a dog.

Salazar had been living in Mexico on a humanitarian visa working as a maid.

She moved to the beach resort town of Tulum in the Yucatan peninsula.

Her mother said she wants justice for her daughter.

Salazar’s death spurred women to protest in Mexico City and Tulum.

Women wrote slogans on government buildings demanding justice.

One demonstrator said Salazar was killed because she was a woman, wasn’t white, wasn’t rich and was a migrant.

When asked about her death Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said she was murdered.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel
Law enforcement searches for missing person
File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Lake Casa Blanca extends days and hours of operation
Authorities searching Santa Isabel Avenue
Update: Body of Mexican National found in west Laredo
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UISD to discuss return to instructional excellence plan
DPS recovers stolen vehicle
DPS recovers stolen vehicle during traffic stop

Latest News

Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba, age 64
Former Tamaulipas governor is convicted
Fire reported in Nuevo Laredo
Fire reported at junkyard in Nuevo Laredo
A campaign for medical marijuana is more than just a ballot initiative, it's another line of...
Mexico moves to legalizing marijuana
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
Screaming as a way to test for COVID