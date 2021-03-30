Mexico outraged after Salvadoran woman dies in custody

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Many are outrage in Mexico after a Salvadoran woman died in police custody.

A prosecutor said four police officers, three males and one female, will be charged with murder after an autopsy confirmed a police officer broke the woman’s neck.

Victoria Esperanza Salazar screamed as the female police office knelt on her back to handcuff her.

She was accused of disturbing the peace.

One witness said police treated her like a dog.

Salazar had been living in Mexico on a humanitarian visa working as a maid.

She moved to the beach resort town of Tulum in the Yucatan peninsula.

Her mother said she wants justice for her daughter.

Salazar’s death spurred women to protest in Mexico City and Tulum.

Women wrote slogans on government buildings demanding justice.

One demonstrator said Salazar was killed because she was a woman, wasn’t white, wasn’t rich and was a migrant.

When asked about her death Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said she was murdered.

