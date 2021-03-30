Police investigating body found in home
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police confirm a death investigation is underway after a body is found.
Law enforcement was seen scouting around the 1600 block of Santa Isabel Avenue.
Witnesses say a body was found inside a home around that area, however police have not confirmed exactly where the body was found.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
