Police investigating body found in home

Laredo police confirm a death investigation is underway after a body is found.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police confirm a death investigation is underway after a body is found.

Law enforcement was seen scouting around the 1600 block of Santa Isabel Avenue.

Witnesses say a body was found inside a home around that area, however police have not confirmed exactly where the body was found.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

