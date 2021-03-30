Advertisement

Police searching for culprit tied to golf course burglary

A man was caught on surveillance camera wearing a Deer Skull hoodie during the time of the incident
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a person who allegedly burgled a local golf course.

Laredo Police released images showing the alleged culprit wearing a Deer Skull hoodie inside the clubhouse.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this individual you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

