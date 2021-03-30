Advertisement

Police searching for woman tied to auto theft case

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a woman believed to be tied to a theft of a motor vehicle.

Laredo Police released a couple of images of the culprit accused in the case.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the female you are asked to call the police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

