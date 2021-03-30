Advertisement

Sex trafficking crimes brought against Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern...
FILE - In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have added sex trafficking charges and another alleged victim in their case against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, saying a conspiracy to sexually abuse girls stretched over a decade.

Prosecutors say the charges were contained in a rewritten indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

The indictment added a sex trafficking conspiracy and a sex trafficking charge against the 59-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell.

It alleges that the crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004.

An indictment returned after Maxwell’s July arrest charged her with recruiting and aiding the sexual abuse of three girls between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty.

A message seeking comment was sent to her lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement searching on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel
Law enforcement searches for missing person
File photo: Lake Casa Blanca
Lake Casa Blanca extends days and hours of operation
DPS recovers stolen vehicle
DPS recovers stolen vehicle during traffic stop
Source: AP
Accident reported on US 83 N, six miles north of SH44
Officers seize nearly 100,000 in cash
CBP officers seize over $91,000 in cash

Latest News

Chauvin murder trial testimony to resume
File photo: No Border Wall Coalition holds peaceful protest in downtown Laredo
Activists call on President Biden to “Cancel Trump’s Border wall”
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UISD to discuss return to instructional excellence plan
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer
Authorities seize bundles of cash
Sheriff’s office seizes over $200K in cash