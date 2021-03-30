Sheriff’s office seizes over $200K in cash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The sheriff’s office seized over two hundred thousand dollars in cash during a routine traffic stop over the weekend.

The discovery happened on Saturday, Mar. 27 when sheriff’s deputies pulled over a black Kia Optima car on the southbound lane of I-35 near mile marker 24.

Authorities were given consent to search the vehicle where they found a total of $210,021 dollars in cash wrapped in cellophane inside a green backpack.

The driver identified as 27-year-old Rahain Antione Deriggs II was released pending further investigation.

