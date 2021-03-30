Texas governor asks vice president to visit border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Vice President Harris asking her to visit the Texas border.

Abbott is asking her to come see what is happening along the border.

He stresses in his letter that the administration needs to find out if any of the children have been harmed or victimized by human traffickers.

To see the full letter, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.