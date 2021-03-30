UISD to discuss return to instructional excellence plan

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to discuss a learning plan for the last six weeks of the school year.

During Tuesday’s UISD Special Scheduled Board meeting, members will discuss the approval of a teacher incentive allotment plan, an update on the 2013 bond construction program, and a return to instructional excellence plan for the last six weeks of the school year.

Students have been remote learning for a year now since the pandemic first hit.

The CDC recently released new guidelines updating the distance from six feet to three feet.

The meeting will take place today at 12 p.m. and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.

