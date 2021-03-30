Webb ranks top fully vaccinated county

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Health Department has announced that Webb County has been ranked as the top county of fully vaccinated people.

According to recent statistics, Webb is the top county with a higher percentage of vaccinated individuals in the state when compared to other similar-sized jurisdictions.

The report tracked vaccinations per county from Mar. 26 to 29.

As of Mar. 30, the county is reporting 23.75 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

The second city below it is Lubbock at 23.23 percent and Denton at third with 16.59 percent.

County vaccination statistics (Webb County)

