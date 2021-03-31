Advertisement

Accident on Ranch Viejo sends man to the hospital

According to a witness, the driver allegedly suffered a medical condition that prompted the crash.
Accident on Rancho Viejo sends man to hospital
Accident on Rancho Viejo sends man to hospital(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident in the Mines Road area sends one person to the hospital.

The accident happened at the intersection of Ranch Viejo and Venado Court at around 7:40 a.m.

When paramedics arrived, they saw that a white adult daycare van had crashed into a utility pole.

According to a witness, the driver allegedly suffered a medical condition that prompted the crash.

A 61-year-old man was transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition and a 41-year-old who was involved refused transportation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Independent School District
UISD announces select students to return
Authorities searching Santa Isabel Avenue
Body of Mexican National found in west Laredo
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UISD to discuss return to instructional excellence plan
Authorities searching for woman accused of auto theft
Police searching for woman tied to auto theft case
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a...
Texas trooper shot in roadside attack no longer displaying brain activity

Latest News

Officials investigating massive vehicle pile up in Fort Worth
Massive vehicle pile up in Fort Worth under investigation
Former Williamson County, Texas, deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden
Texas deputies indicted over Javier Ambler’s death
Texas deputies indicted over Javier Ambler's death
Video Game Store Robbed/Golf Course Vandalism
Video Game Store Robbed
City Makes Changes to Vaccine Appointments
City changes in-person registration