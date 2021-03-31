Accident on Ranch Viejo sends man to the hospital
According to a witness, the driver allegedly suffered a medical condition that prompted the crash.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident in the Mines Road area sends one person to the hospital.
The accident happened at the intersection of Ranch Viejo and Venado Court at around 7:40 a.m.
When paramedics arrived, they saw that a white adult daycare van had crashed into a utility pole.
A 61-year-old man was transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition and a 41-year-old who was involved refused transportation.
