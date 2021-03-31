Advertisement

Activists ask Biden to cancel the border wall

Supporters are reminding President Biden to keep his promise.
Border Wall
Border Wall(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Political leaders and activists held a tele-presser on Tuesday to pressure President Biden to permanently end Trump’s border wall.

Biden’s 60 day review period of the border wall contracts, which was established by a proclamation on January 20th ended on March 21st.  

However, the administration has yet to announce permanent action that would cancel the contracts.

As a result, supporters are reminding President Biden to keep his promise.

“There is some unease and anxiety about the status of President Biden’s day one action that allowed for this review and pause on wall construction,” said Tricia Cortez. “Contractors are hovering around. They have not been given a check and dismissed. They are waiting to be bounced right back and start building wall.”

They are also asking Biden to withdraw all land confiscation cases and to restore the ecosystem destroyed by the construction.

