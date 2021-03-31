Advertisement

Agents and authorities dismantle three stash houses

Authorities searched three separate homes and found several undocumented immigrants
Agents and authorities shut down stash house
Agents and authorities shut down stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol along with local law enforcement dismantled three stash houses in Laredo within several hours.

The first stash house was discovered on Monday afternoon when HIS and LPD received a tip regarding suspicious activity near Zacate Creek.

Authorities searched the home and found half a dozen individuals living inside.

An hour later, agents encountered a second stash house in the downtown area where seven people were found.

Agents searched another home in north Laredo and found 18 individuals living inside.

A total of 31 undocumented immigrants were found and taken into custody pending investigation.

All were found to be illegally present in the U.S. and from Guatemala, Mexico, and El Salvador.

Agents say none of the individuals were wearing PPE during the time of the discovery.

