Bring on the rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last day of March, and we are going to be ending the month with some chances of rain.

On Wednesday we’ll start in the low-70s and see a high of about 78 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Overnight, we will dip down into the low 50s and see a breezy morning on Thursday.

Temperatures aren’t going to get above 68 degrees on Thursday, with partly sunny skies, giving us a nice spring-like day.

We will start to warm up on Friday, in the mid-70s but hang on to those umbrellas because the chances of rain could make a comeback on Saturday.

Things will get to the upper 70s on Saturday, giving us a beautiful breezy weekend.

And for Easter Sunday, we’ll see a warm and sunny day in the 80s, making for perfect outdoor weather.

