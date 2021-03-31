CBP advising traveling Public on Easter egg regulations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising the traveling public regarding restrictions on Easter Eggs known as cascarones.

CBP says the eggs are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger and the shells may be decorated or painted but they must be clean, dry, and free of any egg residue.

Customs would like to remind the public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and or live birds are prohibited and attempting to bring in these items or other prohibited items may result in a fine of up to $300 to $1,000.

Agriculture specialists will be on the frontlines protecting America’s agricultural resources for more information on what is prohibited you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.