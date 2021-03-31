City discusses which amenities and services to reopen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday night, Laredo city council agreed to move forward with reopening certain amenities and services to the public.

While many were excited about the decision, not everyone was pleased.

After receiving a report on the latest infection metrics in our community, the Laredo city council agreed that moving forward with stage three of reopening would be best.

We’ve been in stage one for sometime now, but with the active case count under 150 for two weeks and the hospitalization rate below 15% for 20 days, District 6 councilman Doctor Marte Martinez felt that our community met the standard to jump past stage two and already get to stage three of reopening.

”It’s time to get on with our lives to a certain extent,” said Doctor Martinez. “I think people are being cautious. People understand the dangers, they don’t want to go through what they went through before, but they can’t be hamstrung anymore. They need to go out and be involved.”

Under stage two and three, the following can open up: pools for water aerobics, lap and recreational swimming, team sports games and tournaments, outdoor concerts, Uni Trade Stadium, and several city buildings.

Now, these services and amenities will not open up overnight since the city needs staff to operate these locations.

According to Laredo city manager Robert Eads, they’re currently working on a reopening plan.

During Tuesday’s media briefing, he provided an example of when we can expect team sports to start up.

“Baseball, softball, soccer, all of those as described won’t happen anytime sooner than April 19th and those are some of the metrics we’ll put in front of you,” said Eads.

Not everyone is too pleased with the city decision.

Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino expressed his hesitancy especially with the latest CDC warning about surges in the midwest and east coast and the percentage of people vaccinated locally.

“As we’re moving in the right direction but we’re not there yet, so specifically I would not recommend certain types of events especially opening our community for mass events such as concerts in stage three,” said Doctor Trevino.

Trevino adds that he and his medical advisory panel feel that we need to look at what’s happening in other parts of the country and to our neighbors in the south to make proper assessments.

Recreational centers will remain closed until council feels that our infection metrics meet the stage four standard.

We will make sure to provide more details on the stage three reopening plan as soon as it becomes available.

