City modifies in-person registration schedule for vaccine

Residents can head on over to the Sames Auto Arena Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
File photo: City vaccine drive at Sames Auto Arena
File photo: City vaccine drive at Sames Auto Arena(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is making some changes to the in-person registrations for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Starting on Wednesday, the city will allow residents to schedule an appointment in person at the Sames Auto Arena, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city says the reason for this changes was to avoid people from waiting in line in the hot weather.

As a reminder, there are only 50 appointments a day for in-person registrations.

Online appointments are still available on Tuesdays and Saturdays at www.curative.com.

