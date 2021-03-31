Advertisement

City requests slower demobilization of local hospitals

There’s a concern about staffing since not all the local medical staff that left for agency work has returned.
File photo: hospital
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mayor Pete Saenz is requesting that the state demobilize our local hospitals at a much slower rate.

In Tuesday’s briefing, Saenz said that he spoke with someone from Governor Greg Abbott’s office about keeping state medical staff till July.

According to Saenz, the response was that they will try to go at a slower rate.

As you may recall, many people started working with the state due to higher pay.

Private hospitals are trying to rehire but many people have permanently left.

Saenz says the next step is to wait for graduates from Laredo College and TAMIU.

He hopes that demobilization slows down enough to make this window or that more people in the community are vaccinated.

