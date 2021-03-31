Advertisement

City to hold Easter drive-thru giveaway

Kids will get a chance to take home a free Easter basket filled with goodies
File photo: Easter Baskets
File photo: Easter Baskets
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Easter may be five days away but the city is giving kids an early start on the festivities.

The city along with Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez will be hosting an Easter Drive-thru event for the whole family.

Families can drive by Independence Hills Park and wave to the Easter Bunny.

Children will even receive a free basket filled with, eggs, candies, and other goodies.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. ; however, the giveaways will only be available while supplies last.

