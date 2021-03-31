Dozens of asylum seekers pass through Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Joe Biden has reversed the Remain in Mexico Policy that was implemented under the Trump administration.

And now, migrants seeking asylum have begun to cross the border, passing through Laredo.

Over the next few weeks, around 550 people under the Remain in Mexico Policy are expected to cross.

Full of happiness, migrants who fled their countries for several reasons passed through Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, crossing Bridge One into Laredo, Texas, many fleeing their native countries from violence or economic hardship.

One man from Venezuela tells KGNS he witnessed the kidnapping of the shelter’s priest.

“We made a run for it. Thankfully, the door to the hostel was open, and we went in,” said Juan Bautista Rojas, who is seeking asylum from Venezuela. “But they showed up banging, demanding that we turned ourselves over. The pastor said ‘No!’ and they took him instead. And even for him, the sun won’t rise.”

About 30 asylum seekers who passed through Laredo Tuesday morning have been living at various shelters in Mexico, awaiting their court hearings to grant them asylum in the United States.

Under the Trump Administration’s Remain in Mexico Policy -- or Migrant Protection Protocols Program -- people who are entering the U.S. through Mexico without proper documentation were required to wait in Mexico until their legal proceedings.

One woman from Cuba says she thought this day would never come.

“I’m so happy. I don’t know how to express it. I’m free,” she said.

A shift in presidency also means a shift in policy, and those who fall under MPP now have a chance to live in the U.S. legally.

“I arrived there two years ago, and I was at Casa Nazareth for a year and there, well, I already rented. I started working until the opportunity came. Thanks to Biden, we are already on American soil,” said Jose Navarro, who is seeking asylum from Cuba.

Non-governmental organizations like Catholic Charities are helping them as they arrive to the United States.

“A lot of it is that they cannot get a job, they cannot stabilize their lives because of the economic situation that then becomes violent. Nobody is safe in these countries,” said Rebecca Solloa, the executive director of Catholic Charities in Laredo. “They were appreciative of Mexico accepting them, but they were ready to come to the United States and start their lives.”

Solloa says the asylum seekers will only be in Laredo for a few hours.

Catholic Charities is helping them pro bono with legal forms and travel arrangements.

The migrants’ final destinations are all over the United States from Utah to Georgia and many more.

