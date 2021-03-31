DPS agents rescue six-month-old baby tossed into Rio Grande

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents helped Border Patrol agents rescue a baby and her mother who were found in the Rio Grande.

The rescue happened on Tuesday, Mar. 16 in Roma, Texas when the South Texas Special Operations Group and the Texas Rangers Division were called out to assist Border Patrol with rescue efforts.

According to the South Texas Region DPS, a six-month baby girl was allegedly thrown out of a raft by smugglers and the child’s mother had been assaulted.

The group is a highly trained tactical team whose primary responsibility is to carry out specific missions along the Texas-Mexico border.

It’s unclear what the child and mother’s status is at this time.

