Laredo health authority speaks on vaccines for adolescents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Adolescents may be one step closer to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Pfizer and BioNTech, a phase 3 trial involved over 2,200 individuals between the ages of 12 and 15.

The companies say 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported among those who got the placebo, but none were reported in the vaccinated group.

That means the efficacy rate for the two dose vaccine was 100%. It was also well tolerated and had produced a strong immune response.

The companies say they plan to submit this data to the FDA as soon as possible to request its emergency use authorization be expanded to include this age group.

It is currently authorized to be used in people ages 16 and older.

In response to this news, Laredo’s health authority, Doctor Victor Trevino released the following statement:

“The initial data from this recent Pfizer phase 3 trial among 12-15 year year olds is great news and will add an extra level of protection for our local school environments.”

The CDC released their provisional report showing that hispanics had the highest COVID-19 death rates in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.