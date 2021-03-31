LISD to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 18-year-old students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -LISD will conduct a COVID-19 Vaccine clinic today for students who are 18-years-of age or older.

The clinic will be open to students who attend Martin, Nixon, Cigarroa, and Garcia Early College High School.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the clinic which will take place at the Nixon High School Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents of LISD students who are of age may contact their child’s campus to sign up for the vaccine.

For more information, you can call 956-273-1730.

