Advertisement

Massive vehicle pile up in Fort Worth under investigation

Patches of slick ice were believed to be the cause of the accident that killed six and injured dozens more
Officials investigating massive vehicle pile up in Fort Worth
Officials investigating massive vehicle pile up in Fort Worth(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Members of the National Transportation Safety Board are in Fort Worth working to find out what led up to a crash in February that killed six people and injured dozens more.

Recently released 911 calls portray moments of panic as drivers said they hit patches of slick ice on I-35-west just north of the downtown area on Feb. 11.

That massive crash involved 133 vehicles.

Two investigators will be in Fort Worth for several days to conduct interviews.

Those investigators will focus on learning what they can about how the highway was treated for snow and ice.

That includes but is not limited to what treatments were used when they were applied and any other relevant information.

A preliminary report should be out in a few weeks and the final report will likely come out sometime next year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Independent School District
UISD announces select students to return
Authorities searching Santa Isabel Avenue
Body of Mexican National found in west Laredo
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UISD to discuss return to instructional excellence plan
Authorities searching for woman accused of auto theft
Police searching for woman tied to auto theft case
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a...
Texas trooper shot in roadside attack no longer displaying brain activity

Latest News

Agents and authorities shut down stash house
Agents and authorities dismantle three stash houses
Easter Egg Regulations
Easter Egg Regulations
File photo: Easter Baskets
City to hold Easter drive-thru giveaway
Easter Basket Drive-Thru
City Easter Basket Drive-Thru