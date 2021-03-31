Massive vehicle pile up in Fort Worth under investigation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Members of the National Transportation Safety Board are in Fort Worth working to find out what led up to a crash in February that killed six people and injured dozens more.

Recently released 911 calls portray moments of panic as drivers said they hit patches of slick ice on I-35-west just north of the downtown area on Feb. 11.

That massive crash involved 133 vehicles.

Two investigators will be in Fort Worth for several days to conduct interviews.

Those investigators will focus on learning what they can about how the highway was treated for snow and ice.

That includes but is not limited to what treatments were used when they were applied and any other relevant information.

A preliminary report should be out in a few weeks and the final report will likely come out sometime next year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.