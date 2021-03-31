Advertisement

Millions of federal funds to go to education system

Congressman Cuellar will announce $242,979,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to schools throughout the county
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar on Zoom
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar on Zoom
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Nearly $250 million dollars will be going to our local education system.

On Wednesday morning, Congressman Henry Cuellar will hill hold a coffee with your congressman event where he will announce $151 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funds.

The funds will go to schools throughout Webb County so they can work to safely reopen and get students back into the classrooms.

That event is taking place at ten at the TAMIU Student Center Ballroom.

