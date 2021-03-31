No classes for LISD students on Thursday or Friday
Students will be off on Thursday for staff development and on Good Friday
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -LISD students will not have classes on Thursday or Friday.
Thursday will be a staff development training day; students will not have classes, but faculty and staff will report to work for their required training.
Campuses and administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Apr. 2 for Good Friday.
The LISD Tax Office is also observing the Holiday and will be closed on Friday.
All campuses and offices will re-open on Monday, Apr. 5 at their designated time.
As a result of the holiday, LISD’s grab-and-go meal service will not be available during the day.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.