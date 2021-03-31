No classes for LISD students on Thursday or Friday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -LISD students will not have classes on Thursday or Friday.

Thursday will be a staff development training day; students will not have classes, but faculty and staff will report to work for their required training.

Campuses and administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Apr. 2 for Good Friday.

The LISD Tax Office is also observing the Holiday and will be closed on Friday.

All campuses and offices will re-open on Monday, Apr. 5 at their designated time.

As a result of the holiday, LISD’s grab-and-go meal service will not be available during the day.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.