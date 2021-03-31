Police searching for man accused of robbing game store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a video game store.

The alleged culprit was caught on camera wearing a blue hoodie with a blue mask and glasses.

If you have any information on either of their identities or their whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

