Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of robbing game store

The alleged culprit was caught on camera wearing a blue hoodie with a blue mask and glasses
Man accused of robbing game store
Man accused of robbing game store(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a video game store.

The alleged culprit was caught on camera wearing a blue hoodie with a blue mask and glasses.

If you have any information on either of their identities or their whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching Santa Isabel Avenue
Body of Mexican National found in west Laredo
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UISD to discuss return to instructional excellence plan
United Independent School District
UISD announces select students to return
Authorities searching for woman accused of auto theft
Police searching for woman tied to auto theft case
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker was shot as he pulled over to assist a...
Texas trooper shot in roadside attack no longer displaying brain activity

Latest News

File photo: Easter Baskets
City to hold Easter drive-thru giveaway
File photo: Easter Baskets
City to hold Easter drive-thru giveaway
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar on Zoom
Millions of federal funds to go to education system
File photo: LISD vaccination clinic at Nixon High School
LISD to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 18-year-old students