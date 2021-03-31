Advertisement

Police searching for missing Laredo woman

Maria Guadalupe Torres, age 59, was last seen on Wednesday, March 31st at 3:20 p.m. on Highway 359 and Maria Luisa Drive.
Maria Guadalupe Torres, age 59
Maria Guadalupe Torres, age 59(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police are asking the community for information leading to the search of a missing woman.

Maria Guadalupe Torres, age 59, was last seen on Wednesday, March 31st at 3:20 p.m. on Highway 359 and Maria Luisa Drive.

She is 5′2, 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and suffers from dementia. Maria was last seen wearing a grey blouse, black jeans, black shoes, and prescription eye glasses.

If you have any information, the Laredo Police Department is asking you to call 956-795-2800.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Independent School District
UISD announces select students to return
Authorities searching Santa Isabel Avenue
Body of Mexican National found in west Laredo
Accident on Rancho Viejo sends man to hospital
Accident on Ranch Viejo sends man to the hospital
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UISD to discuss return to instructional excellence plan
Authorities searching for woman accused of auto theft
Police searching for woman tied to auto theft case

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents
Laredo health authority speaks on vaccines for adolescents
DPS helps Border Patrol rescue child and mother
DPS agents rescue six-month-old baby tossed into Rio Grande
Agents and authorities shut down stash house
Agents and authorities dismantle three stash houses
Easter Egg Regulations
Easter Egg Regulations