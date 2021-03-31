Police searching for missing Laredo woman

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police are asking the community for information leading to the search of a missing woman.

Maria Guadalupe Torres, age 59, was last seen on Wednesday, March 31st at 3:20 p.m. on Highway 359 and Maria Luisa Drive.

She is 5′2, 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and suffers from dementia. Maria was last seen wearing a grey blouse, black jeans, black shoes, and prescription eye glasses.

If you have any information, the Laredo Police Department is asking you to call 956-795-2800.

