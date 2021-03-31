Advertisement

Reforms to Texas’ power grid gains traction after blackout

Over 100 people died in freezing weather in Texas as widespread blackouts spiraled into one of the worst power outages in U.S. history
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.(Source: Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, File)
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Proposed overhauls of Texas’ power grid that buckled during February’s deadly winter storm are moving through the state legislature.

Some of the reforms passed Tuesday in the Texas capitol include new oversight and mandates that power plants prepare for more extreme weather.

More than 100 people died in freezing weather in Texas as widespread blackouts spiraled into one of the worst power outages in U.S. history.

Many families went without water and heat for days, with no indication of when the power might be restored.

