UISD announces select students to return

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some United ISD students will be heading back to class this year, and it is not an option.

A detailed email sent to United ISD employees today by superintendent Bobby Santos highlights two reasons why a portion of the student body will return to class.

The first having to do with the Texas Education Agency revising their state funding calculation, now requiring UISD to have a 10% average on-campus attendance district-wide.

The second reason comes from an analysis on student performance with virtual instruction, data showing that more students are failing course subjects, more students not reading on grade level, and some students not meeting promotion requirements because of virtual attendance.

Students being asked to go back are students who will not pass because of virtual attendance issues and students who are not academically passing their classes.

Elementary and middle school select students will go back from April 19th to May 7th, while high school select students will attend from April 19th to May 28th.

The district will also accept any student who wants to transition back to in-person instruction.

In addition, the district will invite students participating in band, cheer and dance, as well as all athletes to attend in-person instruction in order to begin preparing for next year.

According to Gloria Rendon, deputy superintendent for administration and operations, parents will be notified on whether their student will be required to go back by email and a notification through ClassDojo.

The district will follow all CDC recommendations and safety protocols for students attending on-campus instruction.

