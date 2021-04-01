Advertisement

Amtrak announces plans for expansion, improvements

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One benefactor of President Joe Biden’s massive $2 trillion infrastructure plan could be Amtrak.

The passenger train service said the American Jobs Plan earmarks $80 billion for rail.

Amtrak said if the bill is approved by Congress, it will be able to fix bridges, stations and tunnels that have gone beyond their design lives.

Their 2035 vision includes serving up to 160 more communities, adding more than 30 new routes and making more frequent trips on existing routes.

The company said it wants to improve service in its northeast corridor where it connects many cities with frequent trains.

Amtrak also says it would like to provide service to new cities, including Nashville, Louisville, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Amtrak said it has aspirations of boosting their passenger rail service so that it's available...
Amtrak said it has aspirations of boosting their passenger rail service so that it's available to more people.(Source: Amtrak)

Though Amtrak’s rail service is currently not available in much of the country, 32 million people rode on Amtrak trains in Fiscal Year 2019.

The president relied on the train heavily to commute from his home in Delaware to Washington, D.C., when he served as senator and vice president.

His 8,000 or so round trips on that route earned him the nickname “Amtrak Joe.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks on CNBC
Gov. Abbott: Biden Administration made it “open season” for smugglers at the border
Mall Del Norte
Mall Del Norte announces new hours
Ash and Springfield
Heavy police presence results in arrest
Fire department responds to rollover
Passenger sent to hospital after rollover
Doctor Victor Trevino
Health authority addresses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Latest News

Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan
Police are still searching for the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Surveillance video captures robbery at NY boutique thwarted by customer
Police are searching for the suspect who faked a purchase at New York boutique Laina Jane then...
Customer helps thwart robbery, rescue employee at NY boutique
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says