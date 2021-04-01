Local pastor believes both sides should be heard for migrant issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A few hundred Honduran migrants set out of the Guatemalan border before dawn on Tuesday in hopes of eventually reaching the United States.

Guatemalan authorities are trying to disperse these caravans because they know they will face opposition if they reach the U.S. Border.

Nearly 5,500 migrant children are in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That’s more than 200 above the previous record, set about ten days ago.

Local opponents are still declaring their feelings that the city and current administration has been inadequate in how they’re dealing with the caravans that continue to arrive here along the border.

They travel in groups with expectations that the United States can’t always live up to, whether they’re traveling from Honduras, Guatemala or any other part of central America, we’re seeing hundreds, even thousands of people, many young migrants searching for answers that can’t necessarily be found here.

However, their quest appears endless, and not everyone is opening their arms to their arrival.

“I grew up in Laredo,” said Pastor Jorge Tovar. “I graduated from Martin High School in 1973. I lived here all of my life with the exception of the time to Latin American Bible Institute for three years in Isleta, Texas, an Al Paso suburb, and three years we lived Denver, Colorado where my wife and I got married.”

Jorge Tovar is quick to establish his roots.

He supports the group of conservatives who gathered outside the Tres Laredo’s Park on Friday and feels city council disrespected them on Monday.

“For city council to bash the people that came down here, it’s really a matter of not having proper courtesy.”

”Nobody would say this is an ideal situation for kids,” said Representative Joaquin Castro. “But, it’s a better situation than what you see at the border where you see people that are in very crammed, unsanitary conditions in the CBP processing centers. You have kids that are sleeping with what looked like aluminum blankets, so we hope and we expect that this will be a quick and efficient stop on the way to their family sponsors.”

Lawmakers remain at odds and despite any opposition, migrants continue to arrive in droves.

Tovar and his supporters, known as Patriots at Large, believes his group should be heard above others because they provide a boost to the city’s economy and well-being.

“I just want to set the record straight, those people that come down here, they’re not hate groups. They are people who are blessing to Laredo and they will continue coming because they want to be a blessing to Laredo.”

Several hundred Hondurans set off for the Guatemalan border on Tuesday, seeking to reach the U.S. to escape the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.

The group of migrants was the second largest caravan to set out from Honduras this year, on the heels of catastrophic flooding in November from several hurricanes, which battered an economy that was already seriously struggling.

According to the associated press, more than 3,700 migrants have been in custody beyond the legal limit of 72 hours and 730 have been in custody more than ten days.

