LPD to crack down on parking violations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department will be looking to hand out citations for parking violations.

The initiative is part of a city wide enforcement of parking ordinances aiming to curb unsafe practices.

Violations will be given out to junked vehicles, cars parked on the right of way, cars parked facing against traffic, and pedestrian hazards.

