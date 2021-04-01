Member of KGNS receives first colonoscopy procedure

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - March 31st marks the end of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, a month health officials come together to bring awareness to a cancer that if detected early, is treatable.

At the age of 50, the CDC recommends men and women undergo their first colonoscopy.

Knowing this, one of our KGNS colleagues allowed us to film his first colonoscopy.

For Ruben Villarreal, turning 51 means its his turn for one procedure that many don’t look forward to: a colonoscopy.

“I’m starting to get a little anxious because i’m about to go in, and now i’m at the mercy of the doctor, but now I have full faith in the doctor and full faith in god that everything will be okay,” said Ruben.

As he was gearing up for his first screening, nerves were taking over.

Meanwhile, gastroenterologist Alfredo Camero Jr. says its a necessary step that could save his life in the long run.

”Depending on year to year, it could be either the second or third most common type of cancer diagnosed, and also is the second or third most common type of cancer leading to death,” said Doctor Camero.

With many patients fearing it may be painful, Doctor Camero reassures them it’s not.

Instead, it’s the prepping stage that is most challenging.

“It was a strict liquid diet, then at 6′o clock I took a laxative, and so my system started emptying itself out,” said Ruben. “Then I had to repeat that again this morning. I had heard a lot of horror stories about the laxative. It really was not that bad at all.”

With all that done, Ruben was now ready to be placed under anesthesia and rolled into the procedural room.

Once there, a long tube with a tiny camera would be the eye for even the smallest of signs of cancer.

“We’re going to get a good examination through of the inside of his colon,” said Doctor Camero. “I can put tools through here so if we do find any polyps, I do remove them during the procedure.”

Immediately, a polyp was found.

“I’ll go ahead and remove it. It looks like a typical pre cancer polyp. Its about five millimeters in size. If we would’ve left it there, it could’ve turned into a colon cancer.”

The tube continues looking for abnormalities, discovering yet a second one.

“The first one was bigger. This ones not as big. I’m going to take it out with a grasper.”

After a quick 20 minutes, the colonoscopy was complete.

“That’s it. That’s Mr. Ruben Villarreal’s first colonoscopy. Good thing he came now, his risk of colon cancer is much, much, much lower.”

Ruben was lucky he came in when he did, as not one, but two precancerous polyps were found and removed.

Dr. Camero says 90-95%of colon cancers can be prevented if people get screened.

After a few minutes, Ruben woke up from the anesthesia he was placed under and after monitoring his health in recovery for about 25 to 30 minutes, he was able to go home and rest.

