Results are in for city and county Census Cup Challenge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With so much at stake when it comes to the U.S. census, two of the biggest employers in town decided to challenge each other to a friendly competition.

Back in October, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina agreed to see who could get the highest percentage of employees to complete the census.

Now, the results are in with the city getting 49% of its employees to fill out the census… while the county wins the challenge with 72% of its employees completing the census.

“More importantly, the words getting out the census, why it’s important to do the census, why it’s important every ten years,” said Judge Tano Tijerina. “We get roughly around a thousand dollars a person for every time they do it and it goes back to the community and that’s what it’s all about.”

With this win, the county now has bragging rights along with a trophy they get to hold on to until the next census taking place in 2030.

