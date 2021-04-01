Senator Manchin and Congressman Cuellar tour border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As immigrants continue to cross the border, more and more U.S. officials make their way to the southwest border.

On Thursday afternoon, Congressman Henry Cuellar and Senator Joe Manchin, who represents west Virginia, were in Laredo.

Cuellar and Manchin met with newly arrived immigrants after taking a helicopter and boat tour of the Rio Grande.

As immigration once again becomes a hot topic, U.S. officials are proposing what they think the best solution is to the current immigration situation.

”Most of the people that are going to be here, we’re giving them false hope,” said Cuellar. “Because if they go in front of a judge, 88% of them are going to be rejected, so why can we not work with those countries and create safe havens?”

Both Cuellar and Manchin suggest those who apply for asylum should apply while continuing to live in their native countries.

As some play the blame game, Cuellar and Manchin say the partisanship needs to stop.

”This has been a human crisis for a long, long time,” said Manchin. “I can remember back in the 80′s Ronald Reagan talking about how he was going to take care of immigration. If you think you can blame a Democrat or a Republican, then it’s wrong. You’re never going to fix anything.”

When some immigrants pass through Laredo, Texas they might come to the Holding Institute, which is a non-profit that assists immigrants.

Included at the institute is a playground for children as well as dorms.

The Holding Institute created large tent structures to house the overflow when dorms reach capacity.

“The journey was tough,” said Calvin Joel Somonte, and immigrant from Honduras. “The truth is you suffer a lot. A lot of things happen. It’s inexplicable. There are a lot of people they return back, and they leave even sadder.”

Somonte left Honduras with his daughter.

He says he fled the violence and political system.

”It is beyond time, past time to pass immigration reform. Immigration reform should be a pathway to citizenship. They might have come here the wrong way, but they’ve come here for the right reason.”

The summer months are typically peak months for border crossings, and Congressman Cuellar says he wouldn’t be surprised if the number of apprehensions surpass the concerning high of 144,000 in May 2019.

